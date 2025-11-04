CHINAS XI, RUSSIAN PREMIER MISHUSTIN DISCUSS BILATERAL ISSUES, TRADE

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (L) is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 04 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People, where the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, including trade and the economy.

The Russian prime minister arrived in China on Monday.

A day earlier, he also met with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang during the 30th regular meeting of the China-Russia heads of government in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

On Monday, Mishustin said that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is strengthening despite turbulence in global politics and the global economy.

Li, for his part, said Beijing is willing to work with Moscow to enhance strategic communication, increase cooperation in various areas, and safeguard common development and security interests in an improved manner.