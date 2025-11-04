China calls on Germany to refrain from ‘megaphone diplomacy’

China urged Germany to refrain from "megaphone diplomacy" and avoid making "unfounded accusations that contradict the facts" in a statement released Monday.

The two sides should "adhere to communication and dialogue, enhance understanding, eliminate misunderstandings and consolidate mutual trust," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

The phone call came after Wadephul postponed a trip last month to China after Beijing did not confirm any meetings beyond a planned session with Wang.

"China had unconditionally supported Germany's unification in the past and hopes that Germany, which has experienced the pain of division, can fully understand and support China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity by opposing any 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities," Wang told Wadephul in the call, which was made at the request of the German side.

Wang said that "maintaining the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations aligns with their mutual interests and international expectations, contributing to global peace and stability."

He emphasized mutual respect, win-win cooperation and a more stable and sustainable policy framework to "ensure that bilateral ties stay on the right track."

The one-China principle "is the most important political foundation of China-Germany relations," he added.



