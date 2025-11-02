Belgium detects 3 drones over key airbase in 'deliberate operation'

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has confirmed on Sunday that three drones were detected over the Kleine Brogel airbase overnight, calling the incident a "deliberate operation" targeting the military site.

"Last night, three reports were made of drones over Kleine Brogel — larger types flying at higher altitude. This was not an ordinary overflight, but a deliberate operation with Kleine Brogel as its target," Francken said on US social media company X.

According to Francken, a drone gun jammer was deployed but "proved ineffective (possibly due to distance or radio frequency issues)."

Police helicopters and patrol units pursued one of the drones but lost contact after several kilometers heading north. "The police and military intelligence (ADIV) are investigating," he said.

Francken thanked security and police services "for their alertness and swift action," adding that vigilance would be further increased "with the aim of apprehending the drone operators."

Flemish broadcaster VRT News earlier reported that drones had also been spotted in recent days above the military base at Marche-en-Famenne in Wallonia, the country's French-speaking region.

In recent months, drones have been sighted with growing frequency over military installations across Europe.

In Belgium, similar incidents occurred earlier this month at the Elsenborn base in the High Fens near the German border.

Speaking to VRT radio, Francken explicitly pointed to Russia. "We are looking at state actors, and the state actor that poses the greatest threat at the moment is, of course, Russia, because of the war in Ukraine," he said Thursday.

Russia has consistently denied involvement in such incidents.

Francken said he would present a €50 million ($58 million) investment package for new anti-drone systems to the Cabinet next week, while pushing for longer-term spending of €500 million to bolster Belgium's defenses against such threats.





