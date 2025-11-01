Regional security must be inclusive, rooted in dialogue: ASEAN

Malaysia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said on Saturday that regional security must be inclusive and rooted in dialogue, local daily the Star reported.

The remarks came as defense chiefs from ASEAN and its dialogue partners met in the capital Kuala Lumpur for an annual forum focused on promoting peace.

The meeting, marking the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), was chaired by Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysia's defense minister.

Under the theme "ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity," the chair emphasized the need for unity, cooperation, and adherence to international law, stressing that issues like cyber-attacks, food insecurity, and climate change require urgent action.

Participants included South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

"This forum allows us to state clearly that this region remains a zone of peace, freedom, and neutrality, not a stage for strategic rivalry," Mohamed Khaled said in his opening remarks.

"Guided by Asean centrality, our regional security architecture must remain ASEAN-led, inclusive, and rooted in dialogue, consensus, and respect for international law," he added.

He said that in the face of the worldwide issues that transcend borders, from cyberattacks to climate shocks, from food insecurity to pandemics, "Our unity and cooperation through the ADMM-Plus are more vital now than ever."

"Together, we can respond, adapt, and safeguard the security and prosperity of our region, in unity and synergy. Above all, there is one thing we must uphold: international law," he said.

Separately, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with ASEAN defense chiefs during the second India-ASEAN defense ministers' informal meeting in Kuala Lumpur, according to an official statement.

In his address, Singh said the meeting represents a "strategic opportunity to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership of India with ASEAN, particularly the defense and security components of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030."

He also announced two forward-looking initiatives: the ASEAN-India Initiative on Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations and ASEAN-India Defense Think-Tank Interaction.



