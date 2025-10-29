US congratulates Türkiye on 102nd anniversary of Republic

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the people of Türkiye on Wednesday for the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the republic, highlighting the strength of ties and cooperation between the two NATO allies.

"The U.S.-Türkiye relationship is critical to global peace, security, and prosperity," Rubio said in a statement, emphasizing that Türkiye is a "valued NATO Ally".

"Türkiye is also a vital partner with whom we share many interests, from maintaining regional stability and countering terrorism to expanding trade and strengthening energy cooperation," he wrote.

"Our bilateral cooperation continues to make Americans, Turks, and the global community safer and more prosperous," he said, expressing Washington's desire to bolster "our strong partnership and alliance."

Members of Congress also marked the occasion. Representative Joe Wilson, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye Relations and Turkish Americans, joined Rep. Steve Cohen in extending congratulations to Ankara.

In a post on the US social media company X, Wilson praised Türkiye's historic role as "a bridge between continents, cultures, and global alliances," and noted that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is "one of the great leaders of the 20th century."

Wilson commended Türkiye's "contributions to the Gaza peace plan and progress in Syria," saying cooperation between the two NATO allies remains essential for addressing global challenges. He highlighted the contributions of the Turkish American community to US society.

"Their achievements exemplify the enduring friendship between our countries and the promise of our continued partnership," he added.

Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, officially declared the nation's name on Oct. 29, 1923, and proclaimed the country's status as a republic. Türkiye has since celebrated Republic Day every Oct. 29.





