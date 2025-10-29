UN rights chief 'appalled' by deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday said he was "appalled" by reports that more than 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

"The laws of war are very clear on the paramount importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure," Volker Turk said in a statement. "Israel must comply with its continuing obligations under international humanitarian law and is accountable for any violations."

He said it is "distressing that these killings occurred just as the long-suffering population of Gaza started to feel there was hope that the unrelenting barrage of violence may be at an end."

Turk called on all parties to the conflict to act in good faith to implement the ceasefire and urged states, especially those with particular influence, to do all in their power to ensure compliance.

"The past two years have brought untold suffering and misery and the near wholesale destruction of Gaza," he said. "We must not allow this opportunity for peace and a path towards a more just and secure future to slip from our grasp."

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel's renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 others injured in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.