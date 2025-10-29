Spain approves acquisition of Turkish Hurjet aircraft for pilot training system

Spain has authorized the procurement of a new system for modern fighter pilot training featuring a customized version of the supersonic Turkish-made Hurjet, according to an official announcement and press reports.

According to a statement by Spain's Cabinet following their Tuesday meeting, the contract for the new integrated training system, valued at €3.12 billion ($3.62 billion), will run through 2035, with no possibility of extension.

The training aircraft will be based on Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) Hurjet, a supersonic, two-seat advanced trainer, news portal Actualidad Aeroespacial reported.

The planes will be produced at TAI facilities in Türkiye and adapted in Spain with domestic high-performance systems and the Integrated Training System-Combat (ITS-C) platform.

Under the program, Airbus Defence and Space Spain will serve as the national industry coordinator, the portal reported.

"The agreement will leverage Airbus's expertise in design, manufacturing, systems integration, in-service support, and training, along with Turkish Aerospace's innovative design of the Hurjet, a supersonic, single-engine, two-seat training aircraft with advanced capabilities," it said.

An official statement said the contract "will allow the Air Force and Space to meet the requirements necessary for updating, expanding and renewing the capabilities in the instruction of pilots specializing in Fighter and Attack aircraft, aimed at ensuring adequate preparation for operations in these new and complex security scenarios."

The ITS-C will replace the decades-old AE.09 (F-5) system, providing a fully integrated training platform combining aircraft, simulators, and digital tools.

The initiative is designed to enhance the efficiency and realism of pilot training in line with NATO and international standards.

First deliveries are scheduled for 2028, with training at Talavera la Real Air Base expected to begin in 2029-2030. Fully adapted Hurjets incorporating Spanish systems are expected from 2031, according to news portal Defensa.com.

The Cabinet statement does not specify the number of units, although previous agreements mention up to 45 aircraft.

A memorandum of understanding signed in May between Airbus and TAI aims to strengthen defense cooperation, support Spanish industrial participation, and explore potential export opportunities. The project also includes simulation systems, AI tools, and performance evaluation systems to enhance pilot training across all phases.