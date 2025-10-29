Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed Tuesday that France is preparing to deploy a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine.

The core of this formation will consist of stormtroopers from the French Foreign Legion, predominantly from Latin American countries, it said in a statement.

"Currently, legionnaires are already stationed in Polish border regions adjacent to Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training, receiving arms and military equipment. Their transfer to central regions of Ukraine is planned in the near future," it said.

Meanwhile, hospitals in France are rapidly expanding capacity by creating hundreds of additional beds to receive wounded soldiers while doctors undergo specialized medical training for field conditions, the SVR further said.

In case of leaks of this information, Paris intends to claim that it merely involves a small group of instructors arriving in Ukraine to train mobilized Ukrainian servicemen, it said.

"(French President Emmanuel) Macron is known for dreaming of Napoleon's 'laurels.' However, his study of history is disgracefully poor. He not only skipped the textbook section describing the conclusion of Napoleon's campaign in Russia but also missed classes discussing Swedish King Charles XII's attempt to defeat Russia relying on traitorous Hetman Ivan Mazepa's support, which ended in Sweden's defeat at Poltava. Macron should remember the famous words of renowned Russian historian Vasily Klyuchevsky -- history teaches no lessons, it only punishes ignorance," it added.