Pakistan slams Israel for renewed attacks in Gaza, breach of ceasefire

Pakistan condemned Israel on Wednesday for renewed attacks in the Gaza Strip, calling them violations of a peace agreement.

The actions constitute a clear and flagrant violation of international law, as well as a breach of the recently concluded peace agreement, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such aggressive measures by the Israeli occupation forces threaten to undermine the international efforts aimed at establishing durable peace and stability in the region," it said.

Islamabad urged the international community to ensure an immediate cessation of ceasefire violations by Israeli occupation forces.

The Israeli army has killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, in Gaza since Tuesday, violating a ceasefire agreement that took effect Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point phased plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. It also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.