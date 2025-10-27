PRESIDENT MILEIS PARTY WINS ARGENTINA’S PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

Argentine President Javier Milei's ruling party won Sunday's parliamentary elections with 40.8% of the vote, according to initial results, with 96% of the ballots counted, local media reported.

Milei's La Libertad Avanza party defeated the Peronist opposition's Fuerza Patria, which received 24.5% and secured victories in key regions including the capital Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza, said the Clarin newspaper.

Voter turnout was 67.85%, the lowest since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983.