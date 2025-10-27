China, Japan, South Korea hold joint summit with ASEAN

China, Japan and South Korea held a joint summit with the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) on Monday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the ASEAN chair, attended the ASEAN Plus Three summit.

Lee called on South Korea, China and Japan to step up cooperation under the ASEAN+3 framework, with ASEAN to better respond to emerging "geoeconomic challenges," including trade protectionism and shifting global supply chains, according to Yonhap news.

Lee welcomed the "very timely" adoption of a joint statement aimed at strengthening economic and financial cooperation during the summit, noting that regional challenges are becoming increasingly complex and multifaceted due to aging populations, low birth rates, the digital divide, climate change, food and energy insecurity, and transnational crime.

Motegi emphasized Tokyo's commitment to strengthening cooperation with ASEAN, China and South Korea in the areas of financial stability and food security, according to the state news agency Bernama.

ASEAN Plus Three "must double down on engagement and cooperation," as well as establish the proposed APT reserve on medical supplies for public health emergencies, to be prepared for future health emergencies, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in his opening remarks.

"Our task is clear: to ensure that growth is fair, prosperity is widely shared, and progress brings peace," Anwar said.





