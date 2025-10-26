Russian drone attack kills 3 in Ukraine capital: mayor

An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed three people and wounded dozens, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

The head of Kyiv's military administration said early Sunday that "several" Russian drones were operating over the city, and warned people to "remain in shelters".

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said later that "according to preliminary information, three people died and 27 were wounded" in the attack.

The wounded included six children, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said drone fragments fell onto a nine-storey residential building in the northeastern Desnyansky district, sparking fires in apartments on several floors.

Fragments damaged another nine-floor block in the same district, where five people were rescued, he said.

And more drone fragments fell on a 16-storey residential block in the northern Obolonsky district, damaging an apartment, Klitschko said.

The strikes came a day after other Russian drone and missile strikes killed four and wounded around 20 others in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian authorities.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump played down prospects of a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying he was "not going to be wasting my time".

The remarks came as Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev met with Trump administration officials including special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Russian source familiar with the talks told AFP. The discussions were expected to continue on Sunday.