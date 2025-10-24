Trump, Xi will pay state visits to South Korea next week: Official

South Korea confirmed Friday that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits next week when the country hosts Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said President Lee Jae Myung will hold summit talks with Trump on Oct. 29 and with Xi on Nov. 1 in Gyeongju city, the venue for the APEC gathering.

Lee will host APEC leaders on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in the coastal city as leaders and delegations from 21 member economies are expected to attend the APEC summit.

New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also expected to attend the summit.

Wi said Seoul is also monitoring the possibility of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the US president's visit to South Korea.

On Thursday, the White House also confirmed that Trump will meet with Xi during the visit.

The US president is scheduled to arrive this Sunday in Malaysia and will meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim before attending an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders working dinner. He will then fly to Tokyo on Monday and meet with Takaichi on Tuesday before leaving for South Korea.





