Outcry over Glasgow concert by US rock band who signed Israeli shell

Pro-Palestine campaigners have criticized a major Glasgow music venue and the Scottish Government for allowing US rock band Disturbed to perform next week, accusing officials of "inaction" over what they call a "pro-Israel" act.

Disturbed is scheduled to play at the OVO Hydro on Oct.28. The band's frontman, David Draiman, sparked controversy last year after posting a photo of himself signing an artillery shell while visiting Israeli forces.

Responding to criticism, Draiman said: "I don't support genocide of any kind. We're defending ourselves..." The frontman added that he "supports peace" and "co-existence."

A Disturbed concert in Belgium was recently canceled over safety concerns, with the local mayor saying: "This is about a man who signed a bomb that was dropped on Gaza."

According to Scotland's Herald newspaper, campaign groups including Show Israeli Genocide the Red Card and Scotland for Palestine have called on the Hydro and First Minister John Swinney to intervene.

Nearly 1,500 people have written to the venue and government, urging them to oppose the concert.

Scotland for Palestine said: "If John Swinney really wanted to convince people he cared for the plight of Palestinians, then he would put words into action and call for Disturbed's concert to be cancelled," adding: "Remaining silent and allowing Disturbed's gig to go ahead will be yet another example of blatant double standards."

The Scottish Government said ministers have "no say in operational decisions for the Hydro," but added that the first minister "has been resolute in his condemnation of the actions of Israel in Gaza."

The Hydro's operator, the Scottish Event Campus, said: "The SEC welcomes many and varied performers... and believes that all have the right to freedom of expression."

A free protest concert is planned outside the venue on the night of the show.