Erdoğan: Israel must be pressured with sanctions and arms bans to keep its promises

Answering journalists' questions on the plane upon his return from the Gulf tour, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave important messages regarding the latest developments.

Erdoğan said: "They must make more effort to ensure Israel's full compliance with the ceasefire and the agreement. In this process, sufficient diplomatic pressure on Israel is essential. Gaza will rise again, let no one have any doubt about this. At this point, uninterrupted access of aid to Gaza is very important. We have never paused, nor will we pause, sending our aid to Egypt."

"We discussed the ongoing issue of purchasing Eurofighter aircraft with Qatar and Oman. The negotiations on this matter, which has many technical details, are progressing positively. With the procurement of these aircraft, our Air Force will become much stronger. (Eurofighter) With the procurement of these aircraft, our Air Force will become much stronger."

"(Gaza Task Force) As it is a multi-layered issue, comprehensive negotiations are being held. We are ready to provide all kinds of support to Gaza on this matter.It is never possible for us to look negatively upon Northern Cyprus. An important election was held, and the will of the Turkish Cypriot people is highly respected by us."

"Its reconstruction is not an easy task. Hopefully, we will take this step all together, with the Gulf countries at the forefront. Gaza is a test for the Islamic world. Hopefully, we will pass this test with honor and take our place by our brothers' side in the strongest way possible. Israel must be forced to keep its promise through sanctions and the cessation of arms sales. We are taking steps for this, and we will continue to do so."