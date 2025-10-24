Brazil’s Lula announces bid for historic 4th term in 2026 election

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced his intention to run for a historic fourth term in next year's presidential election.

"I'm about to turn 80, but you can be sure that I've got as much energy as I did when I was 30. And I'm going to run for a fourth term in Brazil," Lula told reporters at a joint news conference Thursday with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.

Under Brazil's constitution, presidents may serve only two consecutive terms. Lula, who led the country from 2003 to 2010 and returned to office in 2023 after a 13-year hiatus, remains eligible to seek another term.

He is currently on a diplomatic tour of Asia.

After departing from Indonesia on Friday, Lula will next travel to Malaysia, where he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.



