US lawmaker says Russia to deliver 350-page document on JFK assassination

US Representative Anna Paulina Luna said Tuesday that Russia will deliver a 350-page document containing the Russian government's findings on former President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"My office just received word from the @RusEmbUSA (Russian Embassy in USA) that the ambassador from Russia to the United States will be hand-delivering the @GovernmentRF's (Government of Russia) findings on who assassinated JFK to my office," the Florida Republican wrote on the US social media company, X.

Luna said her office will upload the documents immediately upon receipt, working with Jefferson Morley, an American journalist who wrote a book on the assassination, to ensure "the American people have direct access to them."

"It is important to note that Congress attempted to obtain these files in the 90's and was denied," Luna wrote. "We have been given access to them now for the first time in history."

Kennedy, the 35th US president, was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, while riding in an open-top motorcade.

Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine, shot Kennedy from the Texas School Book Depository. Oswald was arrested and charged but was killed two days later by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub operator, in a widely televised event.

The Warren Commission concluded Oswald acted alone, though the assassination has been subject to various conspiracy theories and ongoing public interest.