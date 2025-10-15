Russia ready to work on Syrian oil fields, says deputy premier

Russia is ready to take part in developing Syria's oil fields and expand cooperation in energy and reconstruction, a top Moscow official said Wednesday.

"Russian companies have been working in Syria for a long time, in oil fields: there are fields that require development, there are those that have been mothballed, and there are new fields. We are also ready to participate," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, as cited by the state-run Tass news agency.

He said discussions between President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa—paying his first official visit to Russia on Wednesday-focused on joint projects and restoring Syria's transport and energy infrastructure.

"We generally agree that Syria is currently in need of reconstruction. They have a lot of destroyed infrastructure: energy, rail, and transport infrastructure. And Russia can provide support here," he said.

Novak added that humanitarian supplies were discussed, saying: "In particular, the Syrian side is interested in receiving wheat, food, and medicine. These issues will be worked on."

He said both sides agreed to convene a meeting of an intergovernmental commission "in the near future" to discuss trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including projects in energy, transport, healthcare, tourism, and culture.

"Our companies are interested in developing transport infrastructure and restoring the energy sector," Novak said, adding that Russian firms plan to use domestic equipment in Syria's reconstruction.