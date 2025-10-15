Google partners with World Bank on digital infrastructure for emerging markets

Google on Tuesday announced its collaboration with the World Bank Group to build AI-powered public digital infrastructure for emerging market economies.

"The collaboration focuses on deploying Open Network Stacks, which act like digital infrastructure to help citizens access vital services," a Google statement said.

The statement noted that by combining Google's Cloud's AI technology, including its Gemini models, with the World Bank Group's development expertise, the initiative helps governments quickly create interoperable networks for critical sectors like agriculture, health care and skilling.

"Citizens can interact with these AI-powered services in over 40 languages, even on simple devices," the statement said.

According to the statement, the partnership expands upon a fruitful pro bono trial that assisted thousands of smallholder farmers in India's Uttar Pradesh state in becoming more profitable.

"To foster a sustainable and open ecosystem, Google.org is providing funding to the new nonprofit Networks for Humanity (NFH), to build universal digital infrastructure (Beckn open network and Finternet asset tokenization), establish regional innovation labs and pilot social impact applications globally," it added.