Trump complains Time cover ‘disappeared’ his hair

US President Donald Trump criticized Times magazine on Tuesday for "disappearing" his hair in a "super bad picture" for a cover story on his Middle East peace deal.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They "disappeared" my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why," he added.



