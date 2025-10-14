Malaysia says Trump to witness ceasefire signing in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump "is looking forward to" witnessing the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire deal signing in Kuala Lumpur, as the country prepares to host the 47th ASEAN summit later this month.

"It is expected that the Kuala Lumpur Accord Declaration will be signed. Trump is looking forward to witnessing the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal," the daily New Straits Times quoted Hasan as saying.

The White House has yet to announce Trump's plans to visit Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, a bloc of Southeast Asian nations.

The Malaysian statement on Trump's attendance comes as the US president has confirmed his presence at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in South Korea, which is scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Japan was also reportedly preparing for a visit by Trump.

Hasan confirmed that the ASEAN-US joint summit will take place during the ASEAN summit, which is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire on July 28 at a trilateral meeting hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following weeks of hostilities.

On August 7, both sides agreed to a 13-point agreement, which included allowing ASEAN observers to monitor the ceasefire along the contested border.





