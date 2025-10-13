NATO to start annual nuclear deterrence drill

NATO is set to launch its annual nuclear deterrence exercise "Steadfast Noon," on Monday, involving around 2,000 military personnel and more than 70 aircraft, the alliance said.



The two-week drill, coordinated from NATO's military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, will take place primarily over the North Sea and involve military bases in the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Denmark. Germany is contributing three Tornado jets equipped to carry US nuclear bombs and four Eurofighters.



NATO said the exercise is routine and not linked to recent Russian airspace violations or other provocations, but it is also meant to signal that the alliance remains capable of defending itself with nuclear weapons if necessary.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday the exercise was vital to keep the alliance's nuclear deterrent credible.



Under NATO's nuclear-sharing arrangement, non-nuclear members such as Germany participate in training missions for the potential use of US B61 nuclear bombs stationed in Europe. US nuclear weapons are widely known to be stored in Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany.



The alliance does not disclose operational details, but experts say the exercise typically practices the secure transport and loading of nuclear bombs onto aircraft. Only dummy weapons are used.



NATO planners said they were not overly concerned about possible drone activity during the exercise, following recent airspace alerts in parts of Europe.



Daniel Bunch, NATO's chief planner for nuclear operations, added that drones were not a new threat and that the alliance would remain one step ahead to carry out its missions under any conditions.

