Zelensky urges stepped-up use of long-range weapons to hasten peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kyiv must significantly scale up production, delivery and employment of long-range missiles and drones to increase pressure on Russia and help bring about peace.

Zelensky told military leaders that Kyiv has been working to improve the quality of its long-range weapons and is expanding production, funding and training to boost battlefield effectiveness.

"The task now is to be significantly more active in everything related to the preparation and execution of long-range sanctions against Russia," he said on Telegram. "The more effective Ukraine is in long-range capabilities, the sooner we will be able to achieve peace."

He stressed that Ukrainian strikes aim to be precise and targeted. "Ukrainian precision is already evident; it needs to increase further. This is absolutely fair that Ukraine strikes back with precise, targeted attacks, and unlike Russia, we know exactly what we aim to achieve. Peace, of course," he said.