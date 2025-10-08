Zelenskyy: Russia using ‘shadow fleet’ for intel, sabotage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using vessels belonging to its "shadow fleet" to gather intelligence and for sabotage efforts.

Following a meeting with head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said through the US social media company X that the government body is actively working with Kyiv's partners to prevent Russia from using its "shadow fleet" vessels for sabotage or "other attempts to destabilize Europe."

"Currently, the Russians are using tankers not only to generate revenue for the war, but also for intelligence gathering and even sabotage activities. This can absolutely be stopped," Zelenskyy said.

He further said that Kyiv is providing all necessary information to its partners and expects that efforts to counter Russia in this regard will be "significantly strengthened."

Zelenskyy added that he instructed Ivashchenko to continue working with Ukraine's partners in areas that can provide the war-torn country with "more tangible deliveries" of the weapons and equipment it needs.

In a later evening video address, Zelenskyy also stressed the "recent launches of drones from tankers" as an example of Moscow's "sabotage and various destabilization attempts in Europe."

"We share the information we have with our partners, and it is crucial that they take tangible steps in response to Russia. We are working toward this at all levels, and there will be further meetings, there will be negotiations with our partners, both public and behind closed doors," he added.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on Zelenskyy's accusations.

In the wake of Western sanctions due to the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia is said to have developed a network of oil tankers to circumvent international sanctions and maintain global oil sales-the so-called "shadow fleet."