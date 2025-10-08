Clashes erupt at pro-Palestine protest in Athens

Tensions flared in the Greek capital Tuesday as police and protesters clashed during a demonstration in support of Palestine.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in a square before marching past the US Embassy and heading toward the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and called for an immediate halt to Israel's attacks on the region.

As the crowd neared the Israeli Embassy, some participants fired fireworks toward the building, while others threw Molotov cocktails at police officers.

Police responded with tear gas to disperse the protesters, leading to brief clashes. Several people were detained following the confrontation.

Tuesday marks the two-year anniversary of the beginning of the current war in Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military has killed over 67,100 Palestinians in the enclave, mostly women and children.

The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave virtually uninhabitable, resulting in mass displacement, starvation and the spread of diseases.





