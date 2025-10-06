Train collision partially suspends rail service in Japanese capital

Train service in the Japanese capital Tokyo remained partially suspended after two trains collided at a station on Sunday night.

No one was hurt in the accident, local broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Train service connects Tokyo's Shibuya and Kanagawa prefectures.

The collision occurred at 11 pm (local time) when a local train bound for Shibuya from Chuo-rinkan entered Kajigaya Station in Kawasaki City and struck an out-of-service train.

The collision caused part of the out-of-service train to derail. The other train was carrying about 140 passengers, but no injury was reported.

The drivers of both trains also remained unhurt.

Japan's transport authorities are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

The collision also affected the Tokyu Oimachi Line, as service remained suspended between Futako-tamagawa and Mizonokuchi stations in both directions.