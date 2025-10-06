Australia, Papua New Guinea sign defense pact to counter ‘common danger’

Australia and Papua New Guinea on Monday signed a landmark defense treaty that will require each nation to come to the aid of the other if under military attack.

The pact was signed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape in Canberra, said a statement from Albanese's office.

The Pukpuk agreement, named after the local word for crocodile, will also create a pathway for citizens to serve in the other country's defense force.

"Building on our countries' deep strategic trust and respect, the treaty contains mutual defense obligations. Both countries recognize an armed attack on either would be a danger to the peace and security of both and declare they would act together to meet the common danger," the statement added.

The treaty, which was originally expected to be signed in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby two weeks ago, comes in the face of an increasing influence by China in the Pacific.

The treaty "explicitly" refers to both Australia's and Papua New Guinea's respect for "the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our neighbors," the statement further said.

As the first step, from Jan. 1, 2026, eligible permanent residents living in Australia who are also Papua New Guinea citizens will be able to apply to join the Australian Defense Force.