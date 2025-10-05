‘We drank toilet water’: Malaysian activists detail ‘cruel’ Israeli detention after Gaza aid mission

Malaysian singer-actors Heliza Helmi and Hazwani Helmi, who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to deliver aid to Gaza, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday and described the "brutal" and "cruel" treatment by Israeli forces after the vessel was attacked.

A plane carrying activists from the aid flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed Saturday at the Istanbul Airport.

As many as 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens, arrived by the flight.

After being transferred from Israel to Istanbul, the activists were taken to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for health checks before giving testimonies to prosecutors as witnesses.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hazwani said their participation in the mission was a moral and religious duty. "Our duty as Muslims is to help them, and we need to stop the blockade and deliver food and aid to Palestinians."

The sisters recounted harsh conditions during their detention.

"Can you imagine we drank from the toilet water? Some people were very, very sick, but they [the Israelis] said: 'Are they dead? If not, then that's not my problem,'" Hazwani said. "They are very, very cruel people, and I think the world needs to tell that the Israelis are very, very cruel people."

Heliza described going without food for days. "I ate on Oct. 1. Today (Oct.4) is my first meal," she said. "So for three days, I did not eat -- only drank from the toilet."

Despite the ordeal, the sisters expressed gratitude for the support they received after their release.

"We are so grateful and thankful to the Turkish people. We feel so touched. Thank you for your support -- it makes us feel very happy," Hazwani said.

"Thank you, Türkiye," Heliza added.