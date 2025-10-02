Aliyev holds key talks at European Political Community Summit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday held a series of meetings in Copenhagen during the seventh European Political Community summit, focusing on regional peace efforts, energy cooperation, and European partnerships, according to official statements.

Aliyev met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the two acknowledged the comprehensive strategic partnership between Baku and Rome, highlighting energy cooperation.

In a separate meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU leaders congratulated Aliyev on the Washington peace achievements with Armenia, calling them "historic" for regional stability.

Discussions also covered Azerbaijan's role in the EU's energy security, with Aliyev noting that Azerbaijani gas now supplies 10 European countries, including eight EU members.

Aliyev also met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reaffirming their commitment to implementing agreements reached in Washington at the Aug. 8 summit hosted by US President Donald Trump.

Both leaders stressed the benefits of regional transport connectivity, welcomed the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Process over Karabagh, and agreed to continue confidence-building steps.

Later, Aliyev met Moldovan President Maia Sandu, congratulating her party on its recent election victory. Sandu, meanwhile, praised Azerbaijan's support in Moldova's energy sector.