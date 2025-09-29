UKRAINES ZELENSKY WELCOMES PRO-EUROPEAN VICTORY IN MOLDOVAN ELECTION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed relief on Monday over the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova's parliamentary election.



"Russia has failed to destabilize Moldova, even though it has invested large sums in chaos and the corruption of everyone it could reach," he said.



Europe must resist Russian attempts to draw more countries into its sphere of influence, he continued.



He cited Belarus, closely aligned with Russia, and Georgia, where the government halted EU accession talks despite intense public opposition.



"We cannot afford to lose even a single day, or another country, after the election in Moldova," Zelensky said in his address via video link to the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday.



Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have all been EU accession candidates since 2022.



In Sunday's vote, Moldova's pro-European ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, easily retained its parliamentary majority. In the lead-up to the poll, she had warned of large-scale Russian meddling efforts.



