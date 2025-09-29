 Contact Us
Israeli soldier critically injured in explosion in southern Syria

An Israeli reservist was critically injured in southern Syria following an explosion near a military position, a day after Israeli troops raided the village of Saida in Quneitra.

Published September 29,2025
An Israeli soldier was critically injured in southern Syria on Monday, the military said.

The Israeli army said in a statement that a reservist soldier sustained critical injuries following an explosion near a military position in southern Syria, without specifying the cause of the blast or the exact location.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities.

The explosion came a day after 15 Israeli vehicles carrying troops raided the village of Saida in Syria's Quneitra countryside.

In recent months, the Israeli army has staged several cross-border raids into Syria's southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing a demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.