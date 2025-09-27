US to revoke Colombian president’s visa for remarks at pro-Palestinian

The US will revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro for making "reckless and incendiary" remarks during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York, the State Department announced Friday.

"Earlier today, Colombian President @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions," the agency said on the US social media company, X.

Petro joined demonstrators in New York, alongside British musician Roger Waters, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly.

"What is happening in Gaza is clearly out of discussion is a genocide," Petro told the crowd, adding that Washington's veto at the UN Security Council had destroyed all hopes of diplomacy.

"The history showed us that once the diplomacy is over, the humanity has to come to another kind of struggle," he said.

He appealed to US soldiers, urging them not to follow President Donald Trump's orders if asked to use force against Americans.

"From New York, I ask to all the soldiers of the USA army not to put your hands against the people," he said.

"Disobey Trump's order, obey the order of humanity," said Petro, noting US soldiers who fought Hitler in Europe.