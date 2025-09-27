TÜRKIYE SUPPORTS TRNCS PROTEST AGAINST UNAUTHORIZED ACTIVITIES OF NORWEGIAN-FLAGGED VESSEL IN SOUTHERN CYPRUS

Türkiye on Saturday supported the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' protest against the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral decision in allowing the Norwegian-flagged vessel "Ramform Hyperion" to conduct unauthorized activities on the continental shelf south of the island.

"The Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, which represents only the Greek Cypriot people, does not have the authority to unilaterally make decisions on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people regarding the areas around the island," said Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli on the US social media company X.

The Turkish Cypriot people co-own the island, Keceli said, echoing the views expressed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the unauthorized activities carried out by the Norwegian-flagged vessel "Ramform Hyperion" on the continental shelf south of the island.



He invited outside parties "to encourage dialogue and cooperation rather than supporting the intransigent stance of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus."

- TRNC statement of protest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus released a statement on Saturday protesting the "Ramform Hyperion" for "conducting unauthorized activities in the hydrocarbon license areas located in this continental shelf and assigned by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation."

"We protest the activities carried out by the vessel without the approval of the TRNC and the NAVTEX messages published by the Government of the Republic of Cyprus regarding these activities," the statement read.

The statement demanded that the vessel immediately cease its unauthorized activities and leave the continental shelf while reminding that "foreign-flagged vessels must obtain the TRNC's approval for any activities they intend to carry out in the TRNC's maritime jurisdiction."