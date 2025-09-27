Freedom Flotilla Coalition launches new wave of boats from Italy

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza launched a new wave of boats on Saturday in a bid to challenge Israel's blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the committee said 10 civilian ships set sail from the port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in the Sicilian city of Catania, carrying around 70 activists from more than 20 countries, in cooperation with Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Participants include nine elected parliamentarians from Europe and the US.

"This step comes as Israel's war on Gaza approaches its second year, marked by continued bombardment, starvation tactics, deliberate killings of children and civilians, as well as repeated attacks on journalists, medical crews, hospitals, and the mass displacement of families," the committee said.

It accused world powers of "remaining silent while continuing to arm Israel and shielding it from accountability."

According to organizers, this flotilla continues a long series of maritime missions, including the Madleen, Handala, and dozens of other boats launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition over the past 15 years, as well as ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, many of which were intercepted or attacked by Israeli forces in international waters.

"The global campaign will not stop until it achieves its noble humanitarian goals," said the committee's chairman, Zaher Birawi.

He stressed that the vessels will continue to sail toward Gaza "no matter the challenges and despite hysterical Israeli threats against the activists and supporters of freedom worldwide."

Israel, as the occupying power, has a record of intercepting ships headed to Gaza, seizing vessels and deporting activists. Critics describe such actions as piracy.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where nearly 66,000 people have been killed since October 2023.