Erdoğan says Palestinian statehood 'incomplete' unless Israel is stopped

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Saturday that unless Israel is stopped, the will for the state of Palestine will remain incomplete, urging the immediate trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Cabinet, and what he called a "genocidal cadre."

Speaking at the Bosphorus Diplomacy Forum in Istanbul, Erdoğan described the recognition of Palestine by multiple states as a "belated move," but a "significant step," and said any effort to correct past wrongs is welcome. However, he questioned why the Palestinian statehood was not recognized before the loss of 65,000 innocent lives, underscoring his criticism of global inaction.

Referring to the Israeli prime minister's speech at the UN General Assembly, the Turkish president said: "The head of the 'genocide network' had no audience for their lies and threats, speaking instead to empty seats."

Delegations from several countries walked out in protest of Netanyahu's speech on Friday.

Erdoğan also condemned the UN and other international bodies, saying the post-World War II order, established by the victors, has lost both its functionality and credibility. "Bodies like the UN Security Council, meant to prevent humanitarian disasters, have become a part of the problem, instead of providing solutions," he said.

- 'While warlords pour fuel on fire, Türkiye worked for peace'

The Turkish president highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying hunger is being "recklessly used" as a weapon of mass destruction.

"Those who reduce the issue in Gaza to just Hamas are slowly beginning to realize that reality is quite different," he said.

He added that, even if the international community remains indifferent, Türkiye cannot ignore the suffering and oppression in the region.

"While warlords pour fuel on fire, Türkiye has worked for a just peace and is now doing the same in Palestine and Gaza," Erdoğan said. He added that "every life lost on the streets of Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia tears a piece from our own hearts," and that Ankara aims to ensure peace and stability in the region in a "strong, lasting way."

- World Cup ban on Israel

On the issue of international calls to suspend Israel from the 2026 World Cup, Erdoğan said Türkiye's football federation has voiced its stance, adding that they will review it as well.

Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu has sent a letter to FIFA, UEFA, and leaders of national football federations calling for Israel to be barred from all sporting events.

- Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Erdoğan also sent greetings to the passengers of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who are facing what he described as "the Israeli state terror."

"May God protect, guide them," he said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month, intending to break Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million Palestinians have been under siege for 18 years.