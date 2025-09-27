Death toll in Philippines' tropical storm Bualoi climbs to 19

The death toll in the Philippines' Tropical Storm Bualoi climbed to 19 as over 2 million people have been affected across different regions, officials said on Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), so far 19 people died and 18 were injured in tropical cyclones, locally known as Opong, Nando, and Mirasol, the local media outlet Inquirer reported, citing NDRRMC.

Authorities said that over 2 million people have been affected, as so far 407,914 people have been evacuated to safe places, with thousands of others displaced.

Some 32 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity, as strong winds also interrupted power supply in 143 cities and municipalities.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and floods also damaged over 5,200 houses, and 7,678 passengers were stranded in ports due to rough sea conditions.

On Friday, Bualoi brought torrential rains and powerful winds to the central Philippines and southern Luzon, posing additional threats to residents who remain in flood-hit Bulacan.

The storm follows Super Typhoon Ragasa, which battered the country in recent days, leaving more than 20 people dead in Taiwan and the Philippines.