NOVEMBER EBU VOTE TO DECIDE ISRAELS EUROVISION FUTURE

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it will hold an extraordinary online meeting in early November to vote on Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision song contest.

"We can confirm that a letter has been sent from the executive board of the European Broadcasting Union to directors general of all our members informing them that a vote on participation in the Eurovision song contest 2026 will take place at an extraordinary meeting of the EBU's general assembly to be held online in early November," the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from several European broadcasters, including those in Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia, which threatened to boycott the event if Israel is permitted to compete.

Earlier, the EBU extended the deadline for broadcasters to confirm participation until mid-December and was expected to decide on Israel's eligibility at its next assembly in Geneva on Dec. 4-5.

Russia was barred from Eurovision following its war in Ukraine in 2022, however, Israel, which has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023 and continues its attacks, has continued to take part despite growing disputes over its participation. Both the 2024 edition in Malmo, Sweden, and this year's event in Basel, Switzerland, were held with pro-Palestine protests outside the venues.

Next year's contest is set to be hosted in Vienna, Austria, in May.