Syrian president heads to New York to attend UN General Assembly

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is heading to the US to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, said the country's official news agency SANA, citing the Syrian Presidency.

Sharaa will be the first Syrian president to address the UN since 1967.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York starts on Tuesday and lasts through Sept. 29.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

Since Assad's ouster, Syria's new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.





