Venezuela urges UN investigation of US for ‘crimes against humanity’

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab urged the UN to investigate "crimes against humanity" on Friday, allegedly committed by the US in the Caribbean.

Saab's demand came after the US said it attacked at least three boats in the Caribbean in recent weeks, claiming they were trafficking drugs from Venezuela.

The attacks resulted in at least 14 deaths, said Washington.

"The use of missiles and nuclear weapons to serially murder defenseless fishermen on a small boat are crimes against humanity that must be investigated by the UN," Saab said in a statement.

On Sept. 2, a US attack on a boat resulted in the deaths of 11 Venezuelans. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump reported that a second boat had been detonated. The attacks occurred in international waters, said the US

Saab said Venezuela has been the target of "terrorist" actions that threaten its sovereignty and stability.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated after the Trump administration accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading a drug cartel and doubled a reward for his arrest to $50 million. The US has since deployed warships to the Caribbean to combat drug cartels.

In response, Venezuela has announced 72-hour military exercises that include 12 military ships, 22 aircraft and 2,300 troops. State television broadcast images of the maneuvers, which included the firing of missiles and rockets.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said Friday that the US ship deployment constitutes an "undeclared war" and a "military threat."





