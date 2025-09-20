Qatar files complaint to ICAO over Israeli attack in Doha

Qatar on Saturday submitted an official letter to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) condemning Israel's Sept. 9 armed assault in Doha, which targeted the residential premises of Hamas political bureau members and resulted in casualties.

The letter was delivered by Abdullah Al-Malki, Qatar's permanent representative to ICAO, to the president of the ICAO Council, according to the Qatari news agency, QNA.

In its letter, Qatar stressed that the assault represented a "flagrant violation of its sovereignty and the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation."

The Gulf state affirmed that it "retains all its rights under international law."

On Sept. 9, Israel attacked a residential compound in Doha, killing five Hamas leaders as they were discussing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where nearly 65,200 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





