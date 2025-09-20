Israeli soldier wounded by sniper fire on outskirts of Gaza City: Israeli media

An Israeli soldier was wounded Saturday by sniper fire on the outskirts of Gaza City, according to Israeli media.

The soldier sustained moderate injuries in the shooting and was transferred to a hospital after his family was notified, the public broadcaster KAN reported.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza have not yet commented on the attack.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army said it launched a wide ground operation in Gaza City involving regular and reserve troops from three divisions.

The offensive, named "Gideon's Chariots 2," began Aug. 11 in the southeastern Zeitoun neighborhood and has included house demolitions with rigged robots, artillery fire, random gunfire, and forced displacement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that heavy Israeli vehicles, including tanks, advanced into new areas of northwestern Gaza City late Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the genocidal military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Israel has confirmed 910 officers and soldiers killed, including 464 since the start of the ground invasion later that month.

The army also said 6,249 soldiers and officers have been wounded, with 2,898 injured since the ground operation began.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, killing more than 65,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands and caused famine that has claimed the lives of at least 442, including 147 children.