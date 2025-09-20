INDONESIAS MOUNT MERAPI ERUPTS, SPEWING ASH UP TO 1,000 METERS

Indonesia's most active volcano erupted again on Saturday, spewing a column of volcanic ash up to 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the peak of the mountain, according to the Mount Marapi Volcano Post (PGA).

The early morning eruption of Merapi, located in the province of West Sumatra, was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 30.5 millimeters and a duration of about 41 seconds, the state-run Antara News reported, citing PGA.

"The gray ash column with thick intensity was observed leaning towards the south," said PGA officer Teguh Purnomo.

Authorities confirmed that the volcano remains at Alert Level II. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation advised the public, tourists, and climbers to avoid all activities within a 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) radius of the crater.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Merapi also erupted with a maximum amplitude of 30.4 millimeters, but the PGA was unable to record the height of the ash column due to cloud cover.

Merapi, towering 2,891 m (nearly 9,500 ft) tall, is located on the island of Sumatra, where authorities have long prohibited residents and tourists from hiking within a 3-kilometer radius of its crater. It is one of the approximately 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, located on the Ring of Fire — a zone of high seismic and volcanic activity in the Pacific Ocean.