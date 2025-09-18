Renowned celebrities unite in video ahead of Palestine fundraising concert

Palestinian families forced to flee Gaza City due to Israeli attacks sit on roads, searching for shelter in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, Gaza, on September 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Renowned stars appeared in a video released ahead of a fundraising concert for Palestine, set to take place Wednesday at London's Wembley Stadium.

Celebrities including Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix and Javier Bardem appeared in a "Together for Palestine" video released ahead of the star-studded fundraising concert.

The celebrities urged people to speak out and tell the truth on behalf of Palestinians.

"We know that the leaders of this country are complicit in the mass murder of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank," they said.

The concert aims to raise millions of dollars for Palestinian-led organizations on the frontline of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, such as Taawon, the Palestine Children's Relief Fund and the Palestine Medical Relief Society.

The concert, livestreamed on YouTube, includes musical performances and speeches from celebrities, doctors, journalists, aid workers and people working in Gaza.

Florence Pugh, Khalid Abdalla, Benedict Cumberbatch and UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese are expected to appear.