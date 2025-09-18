Putin says some 700,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that there are over 700,000 people in the combat zone in Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with parliamentary faction leaders on the idea of quotas for veterans in government bodies, Putin said not all servicemen see themselves as civil servants.

"You see, there are over 700,000 people on the line of combat engagement. From among these people, we must choose those who want and are inclined to this type of activity," he stressed.

Putin agreed with the idea of granting some privileges to veterans, noting that now the victory in Ukraine is a "key task" for Russia.

The next priority task is solving demographic problems, he said.