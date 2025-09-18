ORTHODOX JEWS PROTEST NETANYAHUS UN VISIT IN NEW YORK

Hundreds of Orthodox Jews staged a protest Wednesday in New York City against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned participation in next week's UN General Assembly meetings.

Organized through the website "Israel versus Judaism," the demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate building in Manhattan.

They arrived earlier in school buses, holding banners saying "Netanyahu and Ben Gvir: Enemy No. 1 of the Jewish people," "Anti-Zionism is not Anti-Semitism" and "Stop forcing Jews into the Zionist army."

A large sign behind the platform from which Yiddish speeches were delivered drew attention with the words: "Netanyahu: you do not speak in our name."

Speaking to Anadolu, Rabbi David Feldman, one of the demonstrators, said Netanyahu's UN visit "will mislead the world into thinking that he represents all Jews and that the actions he has carried out are somehow condoned by the Jewish religion."

"Everything Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu stand for is in complete contradiction with Judaism and is a real source of shame for our people," he added.

Citing the Torah, Feldman argued that true Judaism requires opposition to the state of Israel.

"We are forbidden to wage war against or attack any nation. Returning to the holy land and mass migration are prohibited."

Describing the events in Gaza as "unacceptable," Feldman said it is deeply saddening to witness killings, land grabs and the oppression of an entire people in Palestine.

He emphasized that not only in New York but across the world, many Jews oppose everything Israel stands for.

"To be clear, we oppose not only the radical Netanyahu, but all forms of Zionism—moderate or extreme," Feldman said.

He added that protests would continue when Netanyahu arrives in New York.

The demonstrators later marched toward the UN to conclude their demonstration.





