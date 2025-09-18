FRANCE WELCOMES ROADMAP ON RESOLVING CRISIS IN SYRIAS SUWAYDA

France expressed support Wednesday for a roadmap recently approved by Syria, Jordan and the US which seeks to resolve an ongoing crisis in Syria's Suwayda province, calling it an "encouraging first step toward long-term de-escalation."

A statement issued by French Foreign Ministry underscored the significance of translating the plan into swift, concrete action on the ground.

"We call for continuing the dialogue in order for the roadmap to be implemented on the ground as quickly as possible," the statement said.

The statement called for all diplomatic efforts to be anchored by the "preservation of security, Syria's territorial integrity and the protection of all civilian populations."

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also welcomed the roadmap.

"We welcome the roadmap announced with the aim of preserving calm, ensuring stability and preventing renewed conflict in Suwayda, one of Syria's southern provinces," the ministry said in a statement early Wednesday.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced a seven-step roadmap Tuesday to resolve the crisis in Suwayda following talks in Damascus with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

Addressing a news conference, al-Shaibani said the plan seeks to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian and medical aid to Suwayda, restore essential services to enable a return to normal life, and deploy local security forces to secure roads and facilitate movement.

It also aims to compensate those affected and allow the return of displaced persons, clarify the fate of the missing, launch a reconciliation process that includes all communities in the province and hold accountable "all those whose hands are stained with assaults on civilians and their property," he added.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes and Israeli military attacks.





