CZECHIA TO OPPOSE EUS PROPOSED 2040 CLIMATE TARGET

Czechia will not support the European Union's proposed 2040 climate target that calls for a 90% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared with 1990 levels, Environment Minister Petr Hladik said on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the EU environmental ministers' meeting in Brussels, Hladik reaffirmed Prague's position, stressing the need to assess the concrete impact of the target on individual industrial sectors and ensure that the goal is realistic.

The European Commission unveiled the 2040 climate plan earlier this year as a step toward the bloc's legally binding objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Critics, however, warn that the 90% reduction target could place a heavy burden on energy-intensive industries, raise costs, and undermine competitiveness.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala earlier said Czechia would not back any EU climate goal that threatens competitiveness or energy security.





