Medvedev warns no-fly zone above Ukraine would mean war

Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned Tuesday that it would mean war if NATO were to introduce a no-fly zone above Ukraine and shoot down Russian drones.

Medvedev, who served as the Russian president from 2008-2012, said on Telegram that he "found amusing" the European initiative, Eastern Guard.

"But seriously, the implementation of the provocative idea by Kyiv and other fools to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and the possibility for NATO countries to shoot down our UAVs would mean only one thing—a war between NATO and Russia. Let's call a spade a spade!" he said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Saturday Operation Eastern Guard, which involves deploying equipment on the border with Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Medvedev described as a "theft" any use of Russian frozen assets, including in the form of a "loan to Ukraine," warning that if it happens, Russia will pursue EU states and officials "until the end of time" and "by every possible means."

"Without waiving claims against them due to lapse of prescription or acquisition of ownership, and without limitation periods for criminal prosecution for international crimes. In all possible international and national courts. And in some cases, even extrajudicially," he said.

Responding to a proposal by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of its neutrality, Medvedev pointed out the inconsistency of the remarks with statements she made two months earlier, when she advocated for joining NATO.

"It appears that the intoxication from Austrian schnapps wore off, Beate sobered up and became very scared," he said.