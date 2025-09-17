Indian Premier Modi discusses Ukraine conflict with Putin, day after speaking with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the Ukrainian conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after speaking with US President Donald Trump.

According to a statement released by the Indian Prime Minister's office, Modi "reiterated India's full support for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Modi's phone call with Putin came after he discussed Ukraine with Trump the day before.

Following the conversation, which took place amid US trade tensions with India over its purchase of Russian oil, Trump thanked Modi for his contribution to the Ukrainian settlement on social media.

The Russian and Indian leaders also discussed bilateral ties, according to the Indian premier's office, with Modi saying he "looks forward to welcoming" the Russian leader to India later this year.

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said the leaders discussed preparations for the Russian president's visit to India in December.

According to the statement, the two leaders discussed a number of international issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized: "Throughout their modern history, Russo-Indian relations have been consistently friendly and enjoy nationwide support in both countries."

Putin also congratulated Modi on his 75th birthday, which falls on Wednesday.