News World Anti-Trump protesters begin march in London

Anti-Trump protesters begin march in London

Thousands of demonstrators protesting US President Donald Trump’s state visit have started marching along Regent Street in central London. Activists from up to 50 groups are participating in the protest on Wednesday.

DPA WORLD Published September 17,2025 Subscribe

Protesters march up Regent Street during a 'Stop Trump Coalition' mass demonstration against the state visit to the UK by US President Donald J Trump in London, Britain, 17 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

Thousands of protesters against US President Donald Trump's state visit have begun their march down Regent Street in central London.



Campaigners from as many as 50 groups are taking part in the action on Wednesday.



Officers at the protest said according to the latest estimates there are at least 3,000 people in the march.



One counter protester who earlier left crowds of anti-Trump campaigners surrounded by police sat at Oxford Circus with a sign saying "We Love Trump" and was greeted with boos as anti-Trump campaigners marched past him.



The individual protester chanted "We Love Trump" and was surrounded by police officers.



Meanwhile, police officers in Windsor have spoken with the driver of an ad van which showed a picture of Donald Trump with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.



Pictures appeared to show the vehicle being driven in the Berkshire town.



A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Security checks are a necessary part of our response to ensure the safety of the state visit and all those in the area.



"The driver was at risk of breaching the Road Traffic Regulations Act, and after a brief conversation with officers the motorist left the area.



"No arrests were made and no vehicles were seized.



"We have been clear with the public that an enhanced police presence would be in place due to the state visit."



























